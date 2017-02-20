Fundraising accounts set up for Preston family following gunshot deaths

Updated at 2:44 pm, February 20th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

PRESTON — A father and three children were found dead inside a Preston home Sunday night, according to two fundraising accounts for funeral expenses and surviving family members.

Tate Spillett and the children “passed away unexpectedly,” said Pamela Moore Spillett, Tate’s sister.

“Tate was a hard working father, brother and son who cared deeply about his family,” Spillett wrote on a GoFundMe page. “His three children brought so much love and light to those around them. There is a huge hole we all feel that can never be filled.”

Officers were called to 67 West 200 South shortly before 5 p.m. when they discovered the four individuals. They appeared to have died of apparent gunshot wounds, Preston Police Chief Ken Geddes said.

Police have not officially confirmed the names of those involved.

A YouCaring fundraising account has been set up for the surviving mother of the children.

“Tragedy has struck this small town & at the center of it all is a mother who now must bury her three children,” the YouCaring page reads. “Please help me band together for my dear friend … to help her with any and all expenses coming her way in this most difficult time.”

The Preston Police Department is working with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police during the investigation.

More information is expected to be released Monday afternoon. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

