WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A Celebration of Life is being held Saturday afternoon in honor of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Larry and Kay Woodcock, JJ’s grandparents, are hosting the memorial at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. Musical tributes will be performed and Larry Woodcock will speak at the service.

The Colonial Theater is located at 450 A Street. Seating will be on a first come, first serve basis. Visitation hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by the Celebration of Life from 1 to 2 p.m.

