A legendary rock band is coming to the Eastern Idaho State Fair this year. Find out who it is.  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Eastern Idaho State Fair announced on Thursday an unforgettable lineup coming this summer, including a legendary rock band.

Fair General Manager Brandon Bird said rock band Journey, country musician Craig Morgan and comedian Jeff Foxworthy will be at the fair. The state fair is kicking off nine days of excitement in Blackfoot from Aug. 30 to Sept. 7.

“This year’s fair celebrates 122 years. That’s more years of fun than any other community event in eastern Idaho. It is the event that has MORE of everything you love!” Bird said.

Bird announced the following at a media event in downtown Idaho Falls:

MORE COUNTRY: On Aug. 30, country music sensation Craig Morgan will deliver chart-topping hits. Special Guest Matt Stell, an up-and-coming country artist whose song “Prayed for You” was named by Rolling Stone as one of the “Best Country Songs to Hear Now,” has released consecutive top songs.

MORE LAUGHS: On Sept. 5, comedian Jeff Foxworthy will take the stage with his humor. He has been at the fair previously.

MORE HITS: This is the biggest announcement yet, Bird said. On Sept. 6, "Don't Stop Believin'" because Journey will headline iconic hits and have electrifying performances. Fans will get to sing along to "Any Way you Want It" and more while they rock out.

MORE RODEO: Each night from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, fans will get to enjoy the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo.

Bird added there will also be the Western Truck and Tractor pulls on Sept. 1 and the Slam Demo Derby on Sept. 7, which is fit for all ages. Bull Riding Championships will also return.

New this year, is a petting zoo called, “Cowtown,” which will entertain the whole family, he said.

Tickets for the Eastern Idaho State Fair will be available for purchase starting May 14 at 10 a.m. for Fair VIPS. People can become VIPS for free at www.funathefair.com.

Tickets will be available to the general public on May 15 at 10 a.m. through the fair’s official website.

“You can expect more fun than ever, featuring a stellar lineup that promises great performances, thrilling rodeo action, and heart-pounding attractions for the whole family to enjoy!” Bird said.