Pair facing human trafficking and prostitution charges - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Two people were charged after authorities say they enticed a victim to come to Idaho Falls and forced them to engage in prostitution.

Xue Fang Lu, 60, and Gordon Dennis Shaw, 83, were each charged with felony human trafficking, felony interstate trafficking prostitution and felony procurement of prostitution.

According to a news release from Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which is comprised of detectives from the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, conducted an investigation into Lu and Shaw.

It is not yet clear how police learned of the allegations.

Neal says the victim was “enticed to come to Idaho Falls from California and then coerced into commercial sexual activity.”

The criminal complaint stated that Lu and Shaw committed the crimes between April 1 and May 8 “by force, fraud or coercion.”

The criminal complaint is now part of the public record, but most details are sealed so detectives can continue their investigation.

Both Lu and Shaw appeared in court on Thursday. Senior Magistrate Judge Mark Riddoch set Lu’s bond at $300,000 and Shaw’s at $100,000.

If convicted, they could each face up to 60 years in prison.

“Human trafficking exploits the most vulnerable members of our world for profits,” Neal says in the release. “I commend the diligent efforts of SIU in bringing forth this case.”