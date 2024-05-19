Man killed, woman rushed to hospital in late night head-on collision near Oregon border - East Idaho News

MARSING – A man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Owyhee County Saturday night.

It happened at 11:09 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 at mile marker 3 north of the Idaho-Oregon border, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

ISP did not release the names of the people involved, but the driver of a Jeep Cherokee — a 32-year-old Boise woman — was traveling north and hit a southbound Dodge Ram head on after crossing the center line. The driver of the Ram was a 60-year-old man from Post Falls. The reason for the collision wasn’t specified.

The drive of the Dodge Ram died on scene and the woman in the Jeep was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Her condition is unclear.

“The Idaho State Police is working with the Owyhee County Coroner on notification of next of kin,” the news release says.

The southbound lane was blocked for about three hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clean up the wreckage.

ISP is still investigating.