Man airlifted to hospital following single vehicle crash in rural southern Idaho - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS – A man was hospitalized following an early morning rollover crash near Castleford in Twin Falls County.

Idaho State Police reports it happened at 1:36 a.m. on 3700 North and 550 East and only involved one vehicle.

A 19-year-old Kimberly man, whose name wasn’t specified, was traveling westbound on 3700 East in a 2003 Ford F-250. For an unknown reason, he veered off the road and rolled the vehicle.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was airlifted to the hospital.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked for about four hours.

The crash remains under investigation.