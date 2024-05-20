Man killed in motorcycle crash at St. Anthony Sand Dunes - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Courtesy photo

On Sunday at approximately 11:15 a.m., Fremont County emergency personnel were dispatched to the St. Anthony Sand Dunes for a motorcycle crash.

First responders arrived within minutes of the initial call and provided life saving measures but ultimately were unsuccessful.

After preliminary investigation, it appears the adult male (whose name will not be released pending notification of family) went off a sand dune approximately 50’ in height and landed in the bottom into lava rocks.

As the recreation season begins this year at the Sand Dunes (and elsewhere), Fremont County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone:

always ride within their ability

always have a flag on the sand dunes

always familiarize yourself with the terrain

Major terrain changes occur on the sand during each off season. Please take extra caution and time familiarizing yourself with the area.