Moose tranquilized, moved from Idaho Falls yard

Updated at 7:11 pm, February 21st, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Conservation officers used a dart gun Tuesday afternoon to sedate a moose in a homeowner’s yard.

Officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game darted the male moose in an Idaho Falls neighborhood near Sunnyside Rd. and Holmes Ave.

The moose was reported to the department by the homeowner who said it had been on the property and roaming the neighborhood for several days.

Once the moose was safely sedated, officers used a canvas type tarp to transport the animal to an awaiting trailer. The animal was then relocated to the Fall Creek area, according to officials.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman Gregg Losinski tells EastIdahoNews.com these type of situations are typical this time of year.