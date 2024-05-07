Two California women arrested after leading St. Anthony police on chase, drugs allegedly found in spare tire  - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — Two women from California have been arrested after allegedly hitting officers with the vehicle they were in, leading police on a high-speed chase, and having drugs in a spare tire.

Both Megan Foss-Dowlen, 37, and Lynette Foss-Dowlen, 39, have been charged with felonies and misdemeanors.

What happened

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 1, at around 1:15 p.m.

St. Anthony Police officers conducted a traffic stop near West Main Street on a vehicle — a gray Nissan sedan — that was identified as a rental car — for a traffic violation. Police Chief Greg Belew told EastIdahoNews.com the vehicle failed to signal when turning onto a road.

Megan was identified as the driver and Lynette was identified as the passenger. Both are married to each other.

During the traffic stop, the women led officers to believe there were illegal substances in the car. A narcotic K9 was dispatched and indicated the presence of illegal drugs, a news release said.

When two officers on the scene asked the women to step out of the car, they both refused, Belew said.

The suspects took off

Megan put the vehicle in reverse while the doors were open and hit both officers. The suspects then took off, court documents said.

The Nissan exceeded speeds of 60 mph on residential streets, failing to stop for multiple yield signs and a posted stop sign before colliding with another driver. The Nissan lost control and slid sideways into a tree and a parked car, documents said.

Belew said this happened by 5th North and 1st West near South Fremont Junior High School.

Taken to jail

The women got out of the car and tried to run but fell. Both women were put in handcuffs and taken to jail.

Luckily, there were no injuries during the incident, and the officers who were hit are okay, Belew said.

“St. Anthony Police Department would like to thank Fremont County Sheriff’s and ISP for assisting in this incident,” a news release said.

During the search of the vehicle, multiple items of paraphernalia and approximately five pounds of methamphetamine were found packaged in a spare tire.

The charges

According to court records, Megan Foss-Dowlen was charged with felony drug trafficking, two felonies for battery on an officer, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor driving under the influence and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was given a $100,000 bond.

Lynette Foss-Dowlen was charged with felony drug trafficking, felony assault on an officer, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $75,000 bond.

Both women are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 15 at 1 p.m. at the Fremont County courthouse.

Though Megan and Lynette have been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.