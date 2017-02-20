Police: Father shot, killed kids while they were sleeping before turning gun on himself

Updated at 3:46 pm, February 20th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

PRESTON — Police say a father shot three of his children while they were sleeping and then turned the gun on himself.

Preston Police Chief Ken Geddes identified the victims as Corbin Hillaker, 15, Jessica Spillett, 6, and McCoy Spillett, 7.

Geddes says they were all shot while asleep in their beds by Tate Spillett, 37, who was the father of Jessica and McCoy, and the stepfather of Corbin. Tate was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers were called to the Spillett home on 200 South shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday when they discovered the four bodies. Spillett used a semi-automatic rifle to kill the children and himself, according to police.

Spillett was in the process of getting a divorce with the children’s mother, who was living in Illinois, Geddes said. She has returned to Preston.

Two fundraising accounts have been set up for the surviving family members to pay for funeral and other expenses. Funeral details have not been announced.