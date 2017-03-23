Idaho Falls accepting applications for city’s top cop

Updated at 4:22 pm, March 23rd, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — There is going to be a new police chief in town soon.

Idaho Falls Police Chief Mark McBride announced his plans to retire this week, and the city of Idaho Falls is now accepting applications for his replacement, according to the city’s employment page.

Earlier this week, McBride said he gave Mayor Rebecca Casper notice of his intention to retire in a letter.

The date of his retirement has not been set, as McBride said application process and hiring of a new chief could take as long five months. To start that process and to post the available position, a letter to Casper notifying her of his intent to retire was necessary, he said.

“It’s been a great career, the city has treated me well along with the citizens,” McBride tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s been a great experience to move up through the ranks.”

McBride has served in every unit and every division within the Idaho Falls Police Department during his 38 years of service. He became chief of police in February 2013.

“I have enjoyed working here,” he said. “I think the community has a lot of trust in our department. I have brought my values to work with me and I think that has a lot to with the trust we do have.”

Casper said she hopes to have the position filled by the end of the summer.

“It takes several months to conduct a successful search for a city executive,” Casper said. “That is why we started when we did.”

City officials say having a new top cop in place quickly is very important giving all the major city events on the horizon, such as the solar eclipse, LDS Temple open house, Mountain Brewers’ Beer Fest, Independence Day activities, War Bonnet Rodeo, the Extreme Blue Thunder air show and the MIA/POW Rally at Sandy Downs. All these events require extensive planning with first responders.

Casper expressed her gratitude having McBride remain as chief until the role is filled.

“I believe we would be hindered without the experienced leadership of our chief of police in place as we plan for these events,” she said. “I am very grateful Chief McBride is willing to fill that role.”