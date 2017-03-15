Police release name of BYUI student found dead in apartment

Updated at 2:00 pm, March 15th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

REXBURG — Police are investigating after a Brigham Young University-Idaho student died inside her apartment Tuesday night.

A roommate discovered Christine Wright, 20, of Woodinville, Washington, on her bathroom floor inside the apartment at Legacy Ridge on 2nd East, according to Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis.

“She had no known medical issues and the roommate found her unresponsive,” Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We don’t expect foul play and we don’t believe it was suicide but we’re working to figure out what happened.”

A roommate administered CPR to Wright and she was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Funeral arrangements are pending.