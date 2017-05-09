Thieves return stolen gear to local children’s baseball league

Updated at 1:53 pm, May 9th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Baseball gear stolen from a local children’s baseball league last week was quietly returned Monday evening.

Last week, thieves used bolt cutters to steal a metal box that contained a $1,000 worth of new children’s baseball equipment at Sugar Mill Park. Following a story EastIdahoNews.com posted about the theft, community members rallied around the Babe Ruth Baseball League to help them replace the stolen gear.

But yesterday, young players were surprised to discover the gear had been returned.

“Teams showed up to play in a game Monday and found bases and umpire gear wrapped in trash bags against the fence where the box should have been,” Babe Ruth Baseball League spokesman Buddy Shaw tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Shaw went on to say the box was not returned, but thanks to donations they are able to replace it. The umpire gear and box had been bought with donations that were given to Idaho Falls Babe Ruth Baseball League this spring.

Shaw said the league is grateful for all the support from the community.