WATCH: Vape shop in Preston burglarized for the second time

1

Updated at 2:29 pm, May 5th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

UPDATE:

Owner of Outlaw Vapor in Preston, JG Travis, says the thieves have been caught “The 3 was caught in Logan Utah this morning early. Two was 18 and a juvenile was 15. They are being held in Logan for the moment. I would like to give a huge thank you to Officer Dunn with the Preston City police department. In less than 24 hours he had our men. Thanks again for all the help from everyone our Facebook posts went viral and so many tips from everyone. Thank you again.”

Original story:

PRESTON — A local vapor shop has once again been burglarized, and the owner is offering an award for information that would bring the thieves to justice.

Outlaw Vapor in Preston was burglarized early Friday morning — the second time in the last few months.

The owner and manager of the business received a text message through their alarm system notifying them there had been movement within the building.

Both went to store and discovered it had been burglarized.

“They used a rock to break a window and to shatter a case,” Regional Manager Lane King tells EastIdahoNews.com. “They also broke down a door and damaged the frame, so we we’ll have to replace that too.”

King says $5,000 to $6,000 worth of products was stolen.

The company is asking the public’s help to identify the more recent thieves. (Those who burglarized the store last time were caught, King said.)

The business describes itself as small, and recovering from these incidents is a tough thing.

“We are offering a $500 cash reward that leads to an arrest,” King said. “Please contact us or the City of Preston Police Department with any information.”

EastIdahoNews.com tried to reach the police department for comment but was unsuccessful.