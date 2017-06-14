Man facing lewd conduct charges accused of possessing explicit photos of same victim

Updated at 11:29 am, June 14th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who faces 11 counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 has received an additional charge of possessing sexually explicit photos of the victim nine months later.

William Ellwood, 36, was charged with 11 felony counts of lewd conduct in September following the alleged sexual abuse of a 14‐year‐old Idaho Falls girl.

According to court records, the abuse started when the girl was 9 years old. It occurred twice a month and went on for five years. The victim’s mother told police about the alleged crimes on Aug. 25.

On Thursday, Ellwood was arrested on a felony warrant for sexual abuse of a child by making a photographic or electronic recording of a minor younger than 16.

According to a Idaho Falls Police report, the victim’s mother told investigators that she discovered pictures of her daughter on Ellwood’s phone that showed the girl in sexually explicit positions. Ellwood’s reflection from a bedroom window could be seen in several of the photos. It is believed that the photos were taken in August during the last reported abuse of the victim.

Idaho Falls Police conducted a forensic download of Ellwood’s phone and found several photos that show the victim.

Ellwood was booked into the county jail and held on a $75,000 bond. He was later released without posting bond and remains free on the $50,000 bond he posted on the 11 lewd conduct charges.

Ellwood has a preliminary hearing scheduled later this month on the new charge.

In November, Ellwood was charged with violating a no-contact order, a misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing for that charge is set for August.

A jury trial on the lewd conduct charges is scheduled for July.