Boat, dock at American Falls marina fully engulfed in flames

Updated at 8:29 am, July 30th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Power County Sheriff’s Office.

AMERICAN FALLS — On Saturday, July 29 at 3:06 p.m., a 911 call came into the Sheriff’s Office reporting a boat was on fire at the Marina in American Falls.

By the time units arrived, the boat and part of the dock were fully engulfed in flames.

There were no injuries, and the dock was closed for approximately five hours.

Region VI HAZMAT from Pocatello came to assess any environmental hazards that could have been caused by the fire.

By 8:06 p.m. the area was cleared and deemed safe by the HAZMAT team.

At this time, everything has been reopened but there is only one dock at the marina for now.