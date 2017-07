GALLERY: Sunday photos from the Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show

0

Updated at 8:28 am, July 24th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

Thousands of people from over 25 states came to experience the Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show in Idaho Falls on Saturday and Sunday.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels headlined the show with performances from the Air Force F-35 Heritage flight team.

Here are some photos of the show taken by local photographer Aaron Robinson.