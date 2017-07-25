Idaho Falls man accused of writing $40,000 in bad checks pleads guilty

0

Updated at 1:31 pm, July 25th, 2017 By: Myles Primm, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

EDITOR’S NOTE: The gender of James Lee Grogan was not an issue that was addressed in this court case, according to the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office. Throughout the proceedings, officials referred to Grogan as a male, with no objection from the defense.

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man accused of writing thousands of dollars in bad checks pleaded guilty in Bonneville County Monday.

James Lee Grogan, 29, was charged in three separate cases with six insufficient-check fund felonies, grand theft and one felony count of forging checks. In total, court documents show Grogan is accused of writing nearly $40,000 in bad checks.

As part of a plea agreement, Grogan pleaded guilty to four insufficient fund charges with the remaining charges being dismissed.

Grogan will be sentenced Sept. 18. He also faces a felony insufficient funds charge in Madison County.