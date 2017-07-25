Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Idaho Falls man accused of writing $40,000 in bad checks pleads guilty

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 1:31 pm, July 25th, 2017 By: Myles Primm, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
James Lee Grogan

EDITOR’S NOTE: The gender of James Lee Grogan was not an issue that was addressed in this court case, according to the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office. Throughout the proceedings, officials referred to Grogan as a male, with no objection from the defense.

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man accused of writing thousands of dollars in bad checks pleaded guilty in Bonneville County Monday.

James Lee Grogan, 29, was charged in three separate cases with six insufficient-check fund felonies, grand theft and one felony count of forging checks. In total, court documents show Grogan is accused of writing nearly $40,000 in bad checks.

As part of a plea agreement, Grogan pleaded guilty to four insufficient fund charges with the remaining charges being dismissed.

Grogan will be sentenced Sept. 18. He also faces a felony insufficient funds charge in Madison County.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Managing Editor

Stories You May Be Interested In:

High end portraiture studio opens in Idaho Falls

17 Jul 2017

Paul Menser, BizMojo Idaho

Country station offers concert wristbands in exchange for toy donation

24 Jul 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in prison

20 Jul 2017

Eric Levenson and Susannah Cullinane, EastIdahoNews.com

BYU-Idaho Education Week returns later this month

19 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 