I.F. man accused of writing nearly $40,000 in bad checks

Crime Watch

4  Updated at 9:41 am, June 2nd, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
James Lee Grogan

IDAHO FALLS — Rexburg police arrested an Idaho Falls man Thursday night after he allegedly wrote thousands of dollars of bad checks.

James Lee Grogan, 29, is accused of writing a check from an account bearing the name of Rustic Pizza for $2,748.24 at Cal Ranch in Rexburg on May 10, according to court documents. The Washington Federal bank account did not have sufficient funds to cover the check.

Court documents state Grogan is also being investigated by the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Blackfoot Police Department for passing bad checks on the Rustic Pizza account.

Grogan is facing multiple charges in Bonneville County for similar behavior. On April 19, he was charged with six insufficient-check felonies and in February, Grogan was charged with grand theft and one felony count of forging checks.

In total, court documents show Grogan is accused of writing nearly $40,000 in bad checks.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Madison County on Friday on his Rexburg charges.

Nate Eaton

