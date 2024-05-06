A spring snowstorm and windy conditions up to 60 mph are expected in parts of eastern Idaho  - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A spring snowstorm is cooling down temperatures and bringing windy conditions this week, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

Winter weather advisory

There is a winter weather advisory that is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to NWS. Snow is expected with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 14 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes, the advisory says.

The places that are affected include the Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Big Hole Mountains, Teton Valley, Centennial Mountains, Island Park, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park and Kilgore.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute, the advisory says. Check out the graphic below for this week’s temperatures.

Wind advisory

There is also a wind advisory that is in effect until 8 p.m. on Monday. West winds are expected to be 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph.

The places that are affected include Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

The advisory says to secure outdoor objects and winds this strong could make driving difficult.

Click here to check out the latest weather conditions.