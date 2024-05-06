Man who died in single-vehicle rollover crash in Madison County has been identified  - East Idaho News

NEWDALE — A local coroner has identified the man who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Madison County Coroner Sam Butikofer said the man was Jesus Enrique Ramirez Zuniga, 30, of Newdale. Butikofer said he died due to blunt force trauma from the motor vehicle accident.

The crash happened in the area of 3000 North 6000 East near Teton, according to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. It happened after 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The vehicle involved was a white 1998 Chevy pickup truck, according to Cpt. Mike Courtney with the sheriff’s office.

Zuniga was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said. The details of the crash remain under investigation, Courtney told EastIdahoNews.com.

Butikofer added Zuniga was not wearing a seatbelt.

Next of kin has been notified.