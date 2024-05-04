Man dies in rollover crash near Teton - East Idaho News

REXBURG – A man died in a rollover crash in Madison County Saturday.

It happened in the area of 3000 North 6000 East near Teton, according to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, whose name was not released pending notification of the family, died at the scene. Only one vehicle was involved, but further details, such as the time and cause, and where the man is from, were not provided.

Sheriff Ron Ball is grateful to the Madison Fire Department and Idaho State Police for their help in responding.