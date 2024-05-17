Autopsy reveals what happened to inmate who died in Bonneville County Jail in February  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An investigation has concluded regarding the death of an inmate that happened at the Bonneville County Jail in February.

Jarred Scott Wallander, 39, of Idaho Falls, died on Feb. 13. He was discovered by Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies as unresponsive in his cell around 2 a.m. Deputies performed CPR and lifesaving measures but he was declared dead at the scene.

In a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, it said that an autopsy was conducted on Wallander. The results revealed he suffered from an undetected acute medical condition that ultimately caused his death.

No other acute injuries or trauma that would have contributed to his death were identified, the release said.

Background

Investigation by the Tri-County Sheriff’s Association and the Bonneville County Coroner’s Office found that Wallander was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Feb. 10 after being arrested for outstanding warrants and drug charges.

Deputies had placed Wallander on a medical watch protocol based on information discovered in the booking process, housing him in a cell where he could be appropriately monitored, the release said.

Deputies discovered Wallander unresponsive in the early morning hours during a regular check of his cell.