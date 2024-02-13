Inmate dies in Bonneville County Jail - East Idaho News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A 39-year-old inmate died in the Bonneville County Jail early Tuesday morning, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

He was identified by law enforcement as Jarred Scott Wallander of Idaho Falls.

Deputies discovered Wallander unresponsive in his cell just before 2 a.m. Deputies performed CPR and lifesaving measures until Idaho Falls Ambulance personnel arrived, a news release from the sheriff’s office said. Wallander was declared dead at the scene.

“Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse requested assistance from the Tri-County Sheriff’s Association, a standard practice when there is a death or serious incident inside the jail facility,” the release said.

Deputies from Bannock and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded and will be conducting the investigation. The Bonneville County Coroner’s Office was also on scene.

Wallander was in jail on drug charges, according to court records.