Utah police believe body found in submerged vehicle was woman reported missing in April - East Idaho News

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — The West Bountiful Police Department has confirmed the body found inside a vehicle submerged in the Weston Reservoir in Oneida County was a Salt Lake City woman reported missing last month.

Officers recovered a vehicle submerged in the reservoir on May 16, according to a news release from the West Bountiful Police Department. After receiving information from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office about an April 8 Silver Alert, the department identified a deceased woman found inside the car to be Kay Prince Vest.

Vest, 80, was last seen on U.S. Highway 91, near Downey, by a passerby who described her as being confused while asking for directions to West Bountiful, where she lived. According to the Silver Alert, she did not normally drive at night and suffered from “memory issues.”

Investigators did not find any “obvious signs of foul play.” Officers have launched an investigation. EastIdahoNews.com will provide further information as it becomes available.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family and friends of Kay during this tragic time,” the latest release says.