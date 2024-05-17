Deputies searching for 24-year-old man in Snake River say their efforts have turned into a 'recovery' - East Idaho News

BINGHAM COUNTY — Deputies searching for a missing man in the Snake River say their efforts have moved from “water rescue” to “recovery.”

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. reporting a 24-year-old man from Bonneville County had fallen into the river without a flotation device.

The man was reportedly recreating on a homemade pontoon raft at the BLM River access in the area of 1100 North on West River Road, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Bingham County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jordyn Nebeker said the location is in between Firth and Shelley.

He was with two friends and the friends made attempts to rescue him, however the water is swift enough to make it difficult, the release said.

Courtesy Bingham County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office arrived on scene around three minutes later after the initial call. Emergency protocols were set in place and search and rescue efforts began on the water.

Air Idaho was additionally dispatched for aerial surveillance and possible patient transport on Thursday.

The pontoon raft was recovered about 400 yards south of the last seen location on the West Bank, however, nobody was near it.

“At this time we are not releasing the name of the person involved. Next of kin has been notified and we are going to rally around them and include them every step of the way moving forward,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

Deputies are continuing their search efforts on Friday, although it might be a challenge with high winds. Nebeker said if the winds got too bad, they will have to shut down the efforts for the day and regroup.

“If anybody is recreating in the river or near the river, just keep an eye out,” Nebeker said.

He added there are several of their boats out on the water searching Friday morning.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends…” the sheriff’s office stated. “Thank you all for your concern and please keep these people in your thoughts and prayers as well as our wonderful staff and volunteers as they risk in order to bring a family closure.”

Courtesy Bingham County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Bingham County Sheriff’s Office