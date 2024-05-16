Bingham County emergency responders searching for man in Snake River - East Idaho News

BINGHAM COUNTY — Bingham County emergency responders are searching for a missing man in the Snake River.

Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies, Search and Rescue, and Air Rescue are “actively looking” for a man who was last seen in the Snake River between 1200 North and 1000 North, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office on Thursday afternoon around 5:20 p.m.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to avoid the area to prevent confusion.

EastIdahoNews.com has so far been unable to confirm additional details but will update this story as more information becomes available.