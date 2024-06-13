UPDATE: Power restored after outage affects Idaho Falls and surrounding areas - East Idaho News

Update

As of 4:10 p.m., power has been restored. The city recommends checking your breaker if your power is not back on.

The City of Idaho Falls has issued an update on the power outage.

“Our crews are working to reroute power to get the lights back on for as many customers as possible as quickly as we can,” says Idaho Falls spokesperson Eric Grossarth. “Power may turn on and off as they work on making adjustments.”

Original story

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is receiving reports of recurring power outages throughout the Idaho Falls area. The outages started around 3 p.m. Thursday.

It is unknown how many people the outage is affecting. Idaho Falls spokesperson Eric Grossarth says a switch tripped at one of the substations and crews are working to figure out why.

According to Idaho Falls Power, as of 3:15 p.m., crews are working to restore the outage, but there is no estimated time for power to be back on.

