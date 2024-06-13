Entertainment icon Carol Burnett answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Carol Burnett is an entertainment icon who has received seven Emmy Awards, a Tony Award, a Grammy Award and seven Golden Globe Awards. She was the star of ‘The Carol Burnett Show,” one of the first primetime television series to be hosted by a woman.

Carol was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2013, and the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2015.

I was honored that she was willing to chat with me. Here’s what I asked her:

Can you tell me how you got your start in show business?

You’ve done so much in your life. What would you say is your proudest accomplishment?

When did you first realize that you were funny?

What is your favorite junk food?

What do you like to do when you aren’t working?

Can you tell me about one of your most embarrassing moments on live TV or stage?

I live in Idaho and we are known for our potatoes. Have you ever been here and what’s your favorite way to have a potato?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What is one of the biggest lessons you’ve learned working in show business?

What is one thing you hope to accomplish in the next year?

Can you share a piece of advice that might help me in my life?

