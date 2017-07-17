Weather Sponsor
Person of interest in Idaho triple murder may be in Wyoming

0  Updated at 12:06 pm, July 17th, 2017 By: Emily Lowe, Idaho Press-Tribune
CALDWELL — The white 2007 Ford Focus wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Caldwell has been located, according to a statement made by Canyon County Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell.

The vehicle was found July 12 northwest of Moran, Wyoming, in a remote campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, near the border with the Grand Teton National Park.

The statement said information indicated the vehicle may have been there for about three weeks prior to law enforcement being notified. The vehicle has been processed for evidence.

Gerald “Mike” Bullinger is wanted as a person of interest in connection to a triple homicide that occurred outside a home near Caldwell.

A nationwide warrant was issued June 21 for Bullinger, 60, who was last seen in Ogden, Utah, according to Dashiell. The warrant is for a felony charge of failing to report deaths to law enforcement.

The warrant is in relation to three women who were found dead at the home Bullinger owned at 216 S. KCID Road on June 19.

The Canyon County Coroner’s Office has identified one of the victims as Cheryl Baker, 56, who is Bullinger’s wife.

The two other women have not been identified by the coroner’s office yet. Vicki DeGeus-Morris told the Press-Tribune that they are waiting on DNA tests which take longer to get results.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming, the National Park Service, US Forest Service, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Teton County Emergency Management, and FBI, have been conducting an area search for Gerald “Mike” Bullinger.

The Canyon County Sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information about Bullinger’s whereabouts to contact them or their local law enforcement agency immediately.

This article first appeared in the Idaho Press-Tribune. It is used here with permission.

