Possible sighting of Canyon County homicide suspect in Swan Valley

Updated at 10:06 am, July 21st, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

SWAN VALLEY — Bonneville County deputies are investigating a possible sighting of Canyon County homicide suspect Gerald Michael Bullinger.

Deputies responded to Fall Creek Road on Thursday near Swan Valley where a sighting was reported, but they have been unable to locate Bullinger. The sheriff’s office has not confirmed if the sighting was in fact Bullinger and are continuing to follow up with the information received, according to a news release.

The 60-year-old outfitter has been on the lam since June 19 when law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest for the deaths of three women whose bodies were found covered up in a shed on Bullinger’s property in Canyon County.

Deputies continue to monitor the area and ask the public to be on the lookout for Bullinger and report any suspicious activity to dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

Bullinger is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If anyone sees or comes in contact with Bullinger they should call 911 immediately.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office