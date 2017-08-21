Photos: Eclipse Day in East Idaho

Updated at 2:33 pm, August 21st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Below are photos in rough order of before, during and after the eclipse Monday. Some of them are from EastIdahoNews.com staff on the ground and in the air, and others are from our viewers.

Before eclipse

Rexburg. | Courtesy Ashley Triplett

Blackfoot. | Courtesy Kristy Johnson

Blackfoot overpass. | Courtesy Kristy Johnson

Courtesy Becca Danielle

East Idaho from the EastIdahoNews.com helicopter In the air between Idaho Falls and Rexburg. | Jay Miller, EastIdahoNews.com

Before eclipse on top of a chicken coop in Ririe. | Courtesy Jason Averill

During eclipse

During the eclipse on top of a chicken coop in Ririe. | Courtesy Jason Averill

Courtesy Traci Brown Courtesy Areli Trujillo-Morena Bermúdez

Courtesy Michelle Perez

Courtesy JT Hill

Courtesy Debbie Barrett Courtesy Brandi Niederer Courtesy Aimee Danielle Courtesy Rhonda Mac Courtesy Rhonda Mac

Courtesy Michael Blosch

Courtesy Benjamin Kindle Courtesy Daniel Jensen Am I the only one who’s kid got tricked into thinking it was time to sleep by the eclipse? | Courtesy Katie Lynn Wilson

After eclipse

I15 southbound at the Osgood-Payne Road overpass. | Courtesy Kylie Danielson Mobley

U.S. Highway 20 between Rexburg and Idaho Falls. | Myles Primm, EastIdahoNews.com

Courtesy Sue Prather Bollinger

Bumper to bumper in Shelley. | Jeffrey Stafford

I-15 in Shelley area. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com