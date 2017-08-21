Photos: Eclipse Day in East Idaho
0 Updated at 2:33 pm, August 21st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Courtesy Jayme Peters
Below are photos in rough order of before, during and after the eclipse Monday. Some of them are from EastIdahoNews.com staff on the ground and in the air, and others are from our viewers.
Before eclipse
Rexburg. | Courtesy Ashley Triplett
Blackfoot. | Courtesy Kristy Johnson
Blackfoot overpass. | Courtesy Kristy Johnson
Courtesy Becca Danielle
East Idaho from the EastIdahoNews.com helicopter
In the air between Idaho Falls and Rexburg. | Jay Miller, EastIdahoNews.com
Before eclipse on top of a chicken coop in Ririe. | Courtesy Jason Averill
During eclipse
During the eclipse on top of a chicken coop in Ririe. | Courtesy Jason Averill
Courtesy Traci Brown
Courtesy Areli Trujillo-Morena Bermúdez
Courtesy Michelle Perez
Courtesy JT Hill
Courtesy Debbie Barrett
Courtesy Brandi Niederer
Courtesy Aimee Danielle
Courtesy Rhonda Mac
Courtesy Rhonda Mac
Courtesy Michael Blosch
Courtesy Benjamin Kindle
Courtesy Daniel Jensen
Am I the only one who’s kid got tricked into thinking it was time to sleep by the eclipse? | Courtesy Katie Lynn Wilson
After eclipse
I15 southbound at the Osgood-Payne Road overpass. | Courtesy Kylie Danielson Mobley
U.S. Highway 20 between Rexburg and Idaho Falls. | Myles Primm, EastIdahoNews.com
Courtesy Sue Prather Bollinger
Bumper to bumper in Shelley. | Jeffrey Stafford
I-15 in Shelley area. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
