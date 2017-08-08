Looking for eclipse glasses? Here’s where you can find them

IDAHO FALLS — The total solar eclipse is less than two weeks away and the only safe way to look directly at the sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses or hand-held solar viewers.
Many libraries, grocery stores, gas stations and other retailers in eastern Idaho are offering eclipse glasses.
The Museum of Idaho has free glasses from NASA that have been tested by INL.
You can also purchase a pair from The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce for $2.12.
Here’s a list of eye doctors who have eclipse glasses available as of Tuesday. If we missed any, please email news@eastidahonews.com and we will update this list).
PREMIER EYE CARE | 2100 Providence Way, (208) 529-6600
A donation of a canned food item or pair of old glasses for every pair of eclipse glasses you wish to obtain
IDAHO EYE AND LASER CENTER | 2025 E 17th St., (208) 524-2025
Free for everyone
IDAHO EYE PROS | 2990 S. 25th E., (208) 535-2604
Free for everyone
A-B-SEE VISION CARE | 1480 E. Lincoln Rd., (208) 525-8686
Free for patients
$2.50 for non-patients
FOR YOUR EYES ONLY | 501 S. Woodruff Ave., (208) 522-6271
$2.00 each
TETON VISION CENTER | 1340 S. Ammon Rd., (208) 523-3141
$2.00 each
ADVANTAGE EYE CENTER | 2550 S. 25th E., (208) 552-7323
Free for everyone
REXBURG VISION CENTER | 49 E. 1st S., (208) 552-7323
$2.00 each
TODAY’S EYE CARE | 76 Professional Plaza, (208) 356-4585
$2.00 each
WALMART VISION CENTER | 1450 N. 2nd E., (208) 359-2809
$1.00 each
IDAHO EYE CENTER | 351 E. 2nd N., (208) 359-1130
Free for everyone
EYE CARE OF RIGBY | 711 Rigby Lake Dr. Suite 301, (208) 745-0181
A donation of a canned food item for every pair of eclipse glasses you wish to obtain
HANSEN VISION | 225 W Main St., (208) 745-8773
$3.00 each
TETON VISION CENTER | 153 E Main St., (208) 745-6444
$2.00 each
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
