Looking for eclipse glasses? Here’s where you can find them

Updated at 3:33 pm, August 8th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The total solar eclipse is less than two weeks away and the only safe way to look directly at the sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses or hand-held solar viewers.

Many libraries, grocery stores, gas stations and other retailers in eastern Idaho are offering eclipse glasses.

The Museum of Idaho has free glasses from NASA that have been tested by INL.

You can also purchase a pair from The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce for $2.12.

Here’s a list of eye doctors who have eclipse glasses available as of Tuesday. If we missed any, please email news@eastidahonews.com and we will update this list).

IDAHO FALLS

PREMIER EYE CARE | 2100 Providence Way, (208) 529-6600

A donation of a canned food item or pair of old glasses for every pair of eclipse glasses you wish to obtain

IDAHO EYE AND LASER CENTER | 2025 E 17th St., (208) 524-2025

Free for everyone

IDAHO EYE PROS | 2990 S. 25th E., (208) 535-2604

Free for everyone

A-B-SEE VISION CARE | 1480 E. Lincoln Rd., (208) 525-8686

Free for patients

$2.50 for non-patients

FOR YOUR EYES ONLY | 501 S. Woodruff Ave., (208) 522-6271

$2.00 each

TETON VISION CENTER | 1340 S. Ammon Rd., (208) 523-3141

$2.00 each

ADVANTAGE EYE CENTER | 2550 S. 25th E., (208) 552-7323

Free for everyone

REXBURG

REXBURG VISION CENTER | 49 E. 1st S., (208) 552-7323

$2.00 each

TODAY’S EYE CARE | 76 Professional Plaza, (208) 356-4585

$2.00 each

WALMART VISION CENTER | 1450 N. 2nd E., (208) 359-2809

$1.00 each

IDAHO EYE CENTER | 351 E. 2nd N., (208) 359-1130

Free for everyone

RIGBY

EYE CARE OF RIGBY | 711 Rigby Lake Dr. Suite 301, (208) 745-0181

A donation of a canned food item for every pair of eclipse glasses you wish to obtain

HANSEN VISION | 225 W Main St., (208) 745-8773

$3.00 each

TETON VISION CENTER | 153 E Main St., (208) 745-6444

$2.00 each