Pocatello man charged with delivery of fentanyl after allegedly selling to informant - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say made two separate sales of fentanyl to a confidential informant faces a felony charge and could face life in prison.

Alexander William Casqueira, 37, has been charged with the delivery of fentanyl, court records show.

Pocatello Police officers were informed by a confidential informant on March 7, 2023, that the informant had recently bought fentanyl pills from Casqueira, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers “coordinated a controlled purchase” with assistance from Idaho State Police, during which the informant purchased 24 blue pills from Casqueira. The pills were tested, using a field test kit, and returned presumptive positives for fentanyl. They were then sent to the ISP Forensics Lab for confirmation testing.

Police reports do not detail the ensuing investigation and Casqueira’s arrest, but charges were filed, and an arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 10. That warrant was served on April 17.

He posted a $10,000 bond the following day.

Though Casqueira has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Casqueira would face up to life in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Erin Hunn Tuesday.