Investigation underway after woman is violently sexually attacked

0  Updated at 2:32 pm, August 4th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
VICTOR — The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who violently sexually assaulted a woman early Friday morning.

The attack occurred around 1 a.m. in a public setting in Victor, according to Teton County Sheriff Tony Liford.

“This was a stranger. This was not a date rate, this was not an acquaintance rape,” Liford tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The woman says she did not know the suspect, and investigators describe him as a white male wearing a dark colored hoodie with a buzz-cut haircut.

Few details are being released about the crime, but Liford encourages everyone to take precautions when out late at night.

“A lot of people believe this is a fairyland. Everyone needs to be safe, use the buddy system and be very cautious,” Liford says.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 354-2323.

Nate Eaton

