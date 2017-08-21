ITD: 3 hr. drive from Roberts to I.F.; ‘boat emergency’ being investigated

Updated at 3:39 pm, August 21st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Region 3 Incident Management Team.

IDAHO FALLS — The Region 3 Incident Management Team had an Area Command briefing with local and area Emergency Operations Center.

Traffic is still bumper to bumper on U.S. Highway 20 into Idaho Falls.

Similar traffic conditions are on Interstate 15 headed south from Idaho Falls

Idaho Transportation Department reported three-hour drive time from Roberts to Idaho Falls; one hour and 10-minute drive time from Idaho Falls to Blackfoot; and 30-minute drive time from Blackfoot to Pocatello

Bannock County reported a peak traffic flow of roughly 3,700 cars per hour headed south on I-15 and currently running approximately 2,700 cars per hour headed south.

Idaho National Laboratory reports traffic on Highway 20 and U.S. Highway 26 is moving well.

Teton County reports traffic still heavy in the Driggs.

Madison County reported a plane crash at the Rexburg Airport. There were no injuries and the plane is being recovered.

Bonneville County had a boat emergency with a report of a boat spinning out of control in the Blacktail area. Latest report is there was no operator in the boat. The boat has since run out of gas. One more ambulance and a medical helicopter has been requested. This is an on-going event.