Local wildfires expected to be contained this weekend

0

Updated at 10:14 am, August 5th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — Fires near American Falls and Atomic City are expected to be partially contained this weekend.

The Powerline Fire, which is burning between Fort Hall and American Falls, has now consumed 3,000 acres since it started Friday evening.

The Powerline Fire was extremely active through the night. The fire crossed the Arbon Valley Highway and burned at least one power pole. Idaho power was on scene to fix the downed power lines, according to a news release.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The blaze is primarily consuming grass and sagebrush, but nine structures are threatened and efforts are being made to protect the rural homes.

Evacuations of the area were conducted by Power County law enforcement.

Engines, dozers, water tenders and air resources have been deployed from several federal and local agencies. Full containment is estimated by late Saturday night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Lava Flow Fire

The Lava Flow Fire, which ignited Wednesday, also continues to burn near Atomic City on Bureau of Land Management property.

The blaze, which has burned 22,651 acres, is now 45 percent contained. Full containment is estimated on Sunday.

Officials say there has been minimal fire activity as of Saturday morning, according to a news release. There is still vegetation burning, but there is a low probability of fire growth. Firefighters will continue to secure and mop up the fire perimeter.

No structures have been threatened by the fire. Officials say the blaze was caused by lightning.