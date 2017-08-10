Planned fuel handling facility at site ‘vitally important’ to Navy

0

Updated at 6:54 pm, August 10th, 2017 By: Robert Patten, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

ARCO — A building project at the Naval Reactors Facility on the Idaho National Laboratory site will pay “huge dividends” for national defense, a visiting Navy admiral says.

The Naval Spent Fuel Handling Facility will handle spent fuel in the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. The program manages 101 reactors used on aircraft carriers and submarines, or more than 45 percent of the Navy’s combat vessels.

Naval Spent Fuel Handling Facility by the numbers Total project cost: $1.65 billion Cost for facility construction: $500 million Number of construction jobs: 350 (Jacobs Field Services North America Inc. is designing and building the facility) Physical size: More than 200,000 square feet with a 3.9 million-gallon water pool 2017: Site preparation begins Construction begins: 2019 Facility operations begin: 2024 Source: Naval Reactors Facility and Naval Nuclear Laboratory

Right now, spent nuclear fuel from the NNPP is being processed through the Expended Core Facility at the site. In addition to having aging equipment — the old facility is 60 years old — it can’t process full-length containers of spent fuel from aircraft carriers. The Naval Spent Fuel Handling Facility, however, will be able to do so.

Ground was broken Thursday in a ceremony attended by local, state and federal leaders, as well as site employees. It was the first time media was allowed at the NRF — which is inside the Idaho National Laboratory site — since 1998.

“(The new facility) is vitally important for what we’re doing to do as the Navy,” said Admiral Frank Caldwell, director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, called the Naval Spent Fuel Handling Facility “long overdue.”

He said the lack of a permanent repository in the United States for spent nuclear fuel is an issue that could be resolved as soon as this year. Finding a permanent repository to store vast quantities of nuclear waste or radioactive materials — including large quantities of waste in Idaho — has been a topic of discussion for many years.

“That’s been a failure of Congress and the past administration to not reach a resolution,” he said.

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said she wasn’t worried about the length of time needed for the federal government to come up with a permanent home for nuclear waste.

“The casks (that contain the spent fuel) are safe enough to have a picnic on with your children,” she said. “(They) are made to last 10,000 years. Idaho is safe.”