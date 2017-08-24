Rick Monroe performing for the Live United Concert Series

IDAHO FALLS — Country musician Rick Monroe is wrapping up the Live United Concert Series Thursday evening.
“It’s always a surprise,” Monroe says of his music. “We kind of just have a big bag of tricks that we always pull out.”
The concert is free of charge from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Waterfront in Snake River Landing.
For tonight’s donations patrons may bring baby formula, diapers and other supplies for families in need who have infants to care for.
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff