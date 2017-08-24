Rick Monroe performing for the Live United Concert Series

Updated at 5:42 pm, August 24th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Country musician Rick Monroe is wrapping up the Live United Concert Series Thursday evening.

“It’s always a surprise,” Monroe says of his music. “We kind of just have a big bag of tricks that we always pull out.”

The concert is free of charge from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Waterfront in Snake River Landing.

For tonight’s donations patrons may bring baby formula, diapers and other supplies for families in need who have infants to care for.