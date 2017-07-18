Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Live United Concert Series kicks off Thursday

Entertainment

0  Updated at 1:59 pm, July 18th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
The new Waterfront building at Snake River Landing | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Over the next few weeks, Thursdays will mean free concerts in Idaho Falls.

The United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County is kicking off the Live United Concert Series this week.

This year the concerts will be held at the new Waterfront location at Snake River landing. In previous years, the concerts were held in the Snake River Landing Event Tent on Pier View Drive.

The new location will be able to accommodate inclement or good weather with its multi-purpose stage. Concerts can be held inside, holding about 450 people on the main floor.

The Waterfront’s main floor. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

If the weather permits, a sliding door can be opened from the stage to allowing an outdoor performance. Patrons can view the concert from the patio and grassy area at the back of the Waterfront building.

“We’re always subject to weather, rain or wind,” said Eric Isom, chief development officer for Ball Ventures. “We wanted to create a location that we could do those kinds of events, those kinds of concerts and fundraisers with the flexibility of being inside or outside.”

Project managers said they’re excited about the events and concerts to be held in the new building.

The Waterfront’s stage from the inside. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

“We think it’s going to create a whole different experience for the people who attend these concerts than what we had before,” Isom said.

The first concert of the season will be July 20. A Utah based band, The Str!ke, will be performing.

Along with the concert, organizers are holding a canned-food drive event as the first service project. Patrons are welcome tobring canned food to the concert. The items will be donated to the Family Crisis Center in Rexburg and the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

The Waterfront’s stage from the outside| Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

A service project will be featured at each concert.

Concerts are free of charge from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays at the Waterfront in Snake River Landing.

  • July 20 – Bring canned goods to donate to our agency partners homeless shelters and food pantries.
    BAND: The Str!ke
  • July 27 – Help children can make cards to brighten the day of those in hospice care and those receiving Meals on Wheels.
    BAND: Dead Winter Carpenters
  • Aug. 3 – Bring hygiene items to make kits for those in need.
    BAND: Super Doppler
  • Aug. 10 – Donate books to help improve children’s reading skills.
    BAND: The Opskamatrists
  • Aug. 17 – Bring school supplies for backpacks for needy children.
    BAND: The Famous Undercover Party Band
  • Aug. 24 – Bring formula, diapers and other supplies for families in need who have infants to care for.
    BAND: To Be Announced
NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Natalia Hepworth

Stories You May Be Interested In:

American Falls Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Child Enticement

13 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

How two local companies are combining efforts to feed starving people around the world

13 Jul 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Employee injured after armed robbery at Pocatello gas station

12 Jul 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Two wildfires burning near Inkom

16 Jul 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 