Spud theatre will add campground to drive-in

Updated at 11:00 am, September 2nd, 2017 By: Julia Tellman, TVN Staff

DRIGGS — The Spud Drive-In played host to RV and tent campers during the eclipse, and now managers Jedd and Katie Mumm hope to make that a permanent offering.

The Mumms, who took over management of the Spud in 2015, want to develop a ten-unit campground behind the viewing area of the historic drive-in theater. Part of their plan also includes cleaning up the property, removing all unused hardware and equipment from the premises, landscaping, and expanding the concession stand.

“There is so much potential to be found at the Spud. Cleaning, updating, and building could help to make it successful in the future,” the Mumms wrote in their presentation to the county.

The short-term rental development will be made up of four yurts, two tipis, two sheep wagons, and two Silver Streak RVs, which are similar to Airstreams.

“We think this is a great way to nurture this beloved institution in our valley,” said Shawn Hill of Valley Advocates for Responsible Development.

The proposal, which required a conditional use permit, came before the Board of County Commissioners with the blessing of the planning and zoning committee, but Commissioner Cindy Riegel had reservations because the Spud operates in a residential zone rather than a commercial zone. She said it set a bad precedent to permit a large short-term rental operation on residential property.

“By approving this, we may be opening a can of worms,” she said.

County planner Josh Chase said that other such developments would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and most likely wouldn’t be approved. He also noted that whether it was zoned commercial or residential, the campground would still require a conditional use permit. Katie Mumm said she had been discouraged from seeking a zone change because of the difficulty of the process.

In the end, although Riegel voted in opposition, the board approved a conditional use permit for the Spud Drive-In.

This story originally appeared in Teton Valley News. It is posted here with permission.