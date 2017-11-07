Blackfoot swimming pool bond fails to get supermajority

Share This Story

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Municipal Swimming Pool will not be receiving the funds needed for an upgrade after failing to obtain a supermajority vote on a $5 million bond.

The bond needed 66.7 percent to pass and received just 61.15 percent in favor with 1,163 votes. Some 739 people voted against the bond equaling out to 38.85 percent.

This is the second time the pool bond has failed to pass this year.

The $5 million bond intended to renovate the entire facility. The foundation of the building would have remained while the inside would be redone. City officials said the 45-year-old pool has had small fixes over the years, but the funds from the bond would allow the facility to last an additional 40 years.

Currently, the pools insulation is leaking, hanging light fixtures threaten to come down, and the aluminum base of the pool needs work.

Some major changes proposed were new insulation, a new concrete base for the swimming pool, a locker room redesign and more.

For homeowners, the property tax would have increased by $4.18 per month, per $100,000 of taxable value. The bond had a 20-year repayment term. The anticipated dollar amount of interest to be repaid was $2,027,107; the total amount to be repaid over the life of the bond was $7,027,107.