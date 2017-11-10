Court documents reveal disturbing details in case of men arrested for child sex crimes

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story contains graphic content of a sexual nature. Reader discretion is advised.

IDAHO FALLS — When investigators seized computers owned by Bryon Lee Moore and Brandon Jay Rydalch on Wednesday, they discovered more than 10,000 images of explicit and disturbing child pornography.

Moore, 35, and Rydalch, 33, were arrested by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Wednesday. Moore was arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child and lewd conduct with a minor child under 16. Rydalch was arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child. On Thursday, they were arraigned in court and each given a bond of $50,000.

During interviews with Moore, he admitted to police that he had been sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl since her infancy. He also admitted to downloading and sharing child pornography through a BitTorrent file-sharing program. He also admitted to putting child pornography on Rydalch’s computer so he could look at it.

Court documents show the child pornography included images of infants and children up to 11 years old. The images depict sexual acts with children and adults. At least one photo included a young child performing sex acts on a dog.

Rydalch also confirmed to police he had child pornography on his computer, that he received it from Moore and had viewed it “dozens of times.”

Moore and his girlfriend lived in the same home with Rydalch and his wife in Idaho Falls. Bonneville County Prosecutor John Dewey told EastIdahoNews.com they do not currently have evidence to indicate anyone else in the residence knew about the child pornography or abuse.

An investigation into the men’s online activities began in June 2017 when investigators discovered Moore allegedly downloading child pornography over peer-to-peer networks. Investigators obtained a search warrant for Moore’s home and executed the warrant Wednesday morning.

The ICAC Unit was assisted by ­the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at (208) 334-4527 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.