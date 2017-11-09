Two Idaho Falls men arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested two Idaho Falls men Wednesday for alleged sexual crimes against children.

Bryon Lee Moore, 35, and Brandon Jay Rydalch, 33, were booked into the Bonneville County Jail. Moore was arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child and lewd conduct with a minor child under 16. Rydalch was arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child, according to a news release.

An investigation into the men’s online activities began in June 2017 when investigators discovered Moore allegedly downloading child pornography over peer-to-peer networks. Investigators obtained a search warrant for Moore’s Idaho Falls residence and executed the warrant Wednesday morning.

The ICAC Unit was assisted by ­the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Both men appeared in court in Bonneville County Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at (208) 334-4527 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.