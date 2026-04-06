Mini Highland cows attract over 800 to unique Easter event in Rigby - East Idaho News

RIGBY — What started as a small idea to bring joy to memory care residents on Easter weekend ended up far exceeding expectations for both the organizers and the community.

Families from across east Idaho — and even from out-of-state — gathered Friday evening for the Cuddles and Cows Easter Celebration at Rigby Lake Memory Care. The event featured egg hunts, raffle prizes and two very popular fluffy miniature Highland cows in the front parking lot.

“I was expecting maybe 200 to 300 people,” said Alexis Romrell, the facility’s administrator. “We’re probably pushing over 800 tonight, if not more.”

Miniature cows, many Easter eggs and raffle prizes

The event was inspired by a smaller visit earlier this year. Romrell had invited Shantell Goodenough, owner of Posh Mini Farms, to bring her mini Highland cows to visit residents.

“It was a huge hit,” Romrell said. “So I started thinking … What can we bring to the community that’s different than your traditional Easter egg hunt?”

While originally scheduled to run from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the line quickly swelled and stretched down around the block as community members continued to file in until about 7 p.m.

Organizers spread the word through social media flyers and a bit of help from a local news story.

RELATED | Cuddle with mini Highland cows at an Easter celebration this week

“We were very excited, even though it took us about an hour and a half to get inside,” said Megan Paulos, who attended with her family. “We were very surprised at how many people turned out.”

Visitors moved through a series of stations inside the facility, collecting eggs and interacting with residents along the way. At the end, children opened eggs for candy or prizes, met the Easter Bunny, and then headed outside to see the cows.

Some of the raffle prizes were contributed by Tadd Jenkins, Elevated Collision and Customs, and Cowboy Dirtworks.



Parents and children queued up for Easter eggs, raffle prizes and miniature Highland cows at the Rigby Lake Memory Center on Friday evening. | David George, EastIdahoNews.com

Over 800 families turned out at the Rigby Lake Memory Center on Friday evening for an Easter celebration featuring Easter eggs, raffle prizes and miniature Highland cows. | David George, EastIdahoNews.com

People kept coming, and the crowd kept growing all evening at the Rigby Lake Memory Center’s Easter event on Friday. Participants collected Easter eggs and won raffle prizes that were donated by 25 local businesses. | David George, EastIdahoNews.com

Elements of an Easter celebration

Organizers said more than 25 local businesses contributed prizes, including bikes for multiple age groups.

“All of this was free,” Romrell said. “It’s just amazing to see the amount of support from the community.”

For many attendees, the cows were the main attraction.

“You see pictures of Highland cows all the time,” said Ryan Johnston, who also came with his family. “The kids enjoyed it.”

Others agreed.

“I think it’s the cows that bring people out,” said Zane Moser, who attended with his parents, wife and daughter. “Any experience that brings people together is a good thing. It’s awesome to bring the community together, especially in a place like this, because it gives residents (at the facility) something to look forward to.”

Cuddling cows with Posh Mini Farm

Goodenough, who owns the animals, said she never planned to turn her cows into a business. She said she got them as a way to cope with personal challenges.

“I started with them for myself,” she said. “But people kept asking to come see them or bring them to events.”

Now, Goodenough’s mini Highland cows travel to birthday parties, community events and care facilities. She said their calm nature makes them especially meaningful for people.

“They have a calming effect,” she said. “People come up and just want to hug them. It’s like therapy.”

That impact was especially clear inside the memory care facility.

Despite these residents’ struggles with memory loss, Romrell said many still remembered the cows from their previous visit.

“For them to remember something like that is very heartwarming,” Romrell said.

Miniature Highland cows were a big hit at the Rigby Lake Memory Care Center Easter celebration on Friday. | David George, EastIdahoNews.com



Alexis Romrell, left, and Shantell Goodenough partnered to create an Easter celebration that attracted over 800 participants at Rigby Lake Memory Center on Friday evening. Here they pose with one of the very popular miniature Highland cows that headlined the event. | David George, EastIdahoNews.com

A family affair

Residents were also part of the event, handing out eggs and interacting with families.

“It brings them joy,” Romrell said. “They love seeing kids. It lights up their world.”

For some visitors, that connection stood out even more than the activities.

“My favorite part was seeing the grandkids so excited,” said Tammy Shriner, who traveled from Montana to visit family and grandchildren over the weekend. “It’s a nice family event.”

Others said they appreciated the chance to connect across generations.

By the end of the night, organizers said they were overwhelmed — but in a good way.

“There are no words to describe it,” Romrell said. “It far exceeded our expectations.”

“The best thing was to see the residents’ faces light up,” Goodenough said. “One of the residents was crying when she saw (the cows), because she loves these cows, and she says there’s none around here. It’s super special that we can give back to the community like this.”

Because of the huge turnout and response, organizers say the event will return next year.

“We’ll be back,” Romrell said. “And next year, it’s going to be even better.”