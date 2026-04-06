Idaho shooting suspect at large after targeted overnight incident - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man suspected in a targeted shooting Sunday night remains at large after deputies responded to reports of gunfire, according to a release from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:30 p.m., Twin Falls County deputies responded to shots fired near 3100 North and 3500 East. A nearby home was shot at multiple times, and a vehicle was also hit during the incident. No one was injured.

Deputies soon found the suspected vehicle, described as a cream-colored 1990 GMC Jimmy.

When an officer tried to stop it, the driver sped away, leading to a brief pursuit, the release said. Investigators identified the driver as 32-year-old Jacob Bellus, who abandoned the vehicle near Beno Street and Highland Avenue and ran from the scene.

Twin Falls police and Idaho State Police assisted in the search, which also included aerial drone support.

A shelter-in-place alert was sent to nearby residents late Sunday night warning people of an armed suspect in the area. The alert was lifted at 3:18 a.m. Monday after investigators determined the shooting was targeted and that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Jacob Bellus is described as a 32-year-old white man who is 5 feet 9 inches tall with blond hair, blue eyes and a beard.

Police are asking anyone with information about Bellus’s whereabouts to contact SIRCOMM at (208) 735-1911.