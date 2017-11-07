Well-known farmer dies after falling in barn

PRESTON — A farmer known by many in the Preston community died Monday after falling in his barn.

Dennis Webster, 67, was moving some large bales of hay at his farm on Glendale Rd. when two of the bales fell, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Webster then fell to the ground and hit his head.

EMTs and sheriff deputies were called to the barn where Webster was pronounced dead.

“Dennis was a life long resident of the Preston area and was a great neighbor and friend,”

Franklin County Sheriff David Fryar said in a news release. “He was a personal friend of mine and will be missed by so many. We at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office express our sincere sympathy to his wife and children, along with all those who are directly impacted by this accident. Our prayers will be for them at this time.”