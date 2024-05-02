Coroner identifies woman who died in crash near Challis  - East Idaho News

CUSTER COUNTY — A woman who died in a crash near Challis has been identified by a local coroner.

Custer County Coroner Chad Workman said Stacey Foley, 45, of Holt, Florida, died in the single-vehicle crash. The manner and cause are still under investigation, he said.

RELATED | Woman dies in crash north of Challis

The crash happened on Wednesday at 12:19 p.m. on U.S. Highway 93 at milepost 253 in Custer County.

Foley was driving south on US-93 in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a 39-year-old man from Navarre, Florida. The vehicle left and came back onto the road before it overturned and came to a rest in the barrow pit, a news release from Idaho State Police said.

Neither of them were wearing seatbelts, ISP reported. Foley died from her injuries at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.