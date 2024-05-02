Woman dies in crash north of Challis - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality collision that occurred on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 12:19 p.m., on U.S. 93 at milepost 253 in Custer County.

A 45-year-old female from Holt, Florida, was driving south on U.S. 93 in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a 39-year-old male passenger from Navarre, Florida. The vehicle left and came back onto the road before it overturned and came to a rest in the barrow pit.

Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt. The driver succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the Custer County coroner and the Custer County Ambulance.