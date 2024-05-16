Coroner identifies Idaho Falls man killed in crash last month - East Idaho News

EMMETT — An Idaho Falls man who died in a single-vehicle crash last month has been identified by a local coroner’s office.

In a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday, Coroner Richard Riffle identified the man as William Gutke, 41, of Idaho Falls.

Idaho State Police had sent out a news release on Wednesday updating that the man had died. ISP told EastIdahoNews.com he died in the crash over a month ago.

He was pronounced dead on April 12 after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. He died from traumatic blunt force injuries from the accident, the news release from the coroner’s office said.

Background

The crash happened on April 10 at around 10 p.m. in Emmett at the intersection of East 12th Street and South Substation Road, according to Idaho State Police.

The road was closed due to road construction at the intersection on Substation Road and Idaho Highway 16.

A Subaru Legacy, driven by Gutke, bypassed the road closure signs posted at the intersection of Idaho Highway 16 and South Substation Road, ISP said. Gutke continued north on Substation Road where the vehicle crashed into a large pile of dirt at the intersection of Substation Road and East 12th Street, and the vehicle came to a rest on the driver’s side.

Gutke was transported by air ambulance to a hospital. ISP reported he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is being conducted by ISP and the Gem County Sheriff’s Office.